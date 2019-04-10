First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

