First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,760 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RL opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/first-hawaiian-bank-trims-holdings-in-ralph-lauren-corp-rl.html.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.