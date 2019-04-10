First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,360.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 767,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 736,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,172,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

