First Busey Co. (BUSE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Busey by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of First Busey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 188,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,296,000 after acquiring an additional 159,658 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

