Fintab (FNTB) Market Capitalization Hits $13,218.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Fintab has a market cap of $13,218.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fintab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fintab token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00352325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.01521942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00237886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

