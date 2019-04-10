Financial Review: NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Qorvo (QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 1.92% 14.11% 11.01% NeoPhotonics -13.53% -19.99% -9.47%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 12 11 0 2.48 NeoPhotonics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $75.62, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 47.24%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Qorvo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and NeoPhotonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $2.97 billion 3.11 -$40.28 million $4.78 15.74 NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 0.91 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -8.58

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats NeoPhotonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

