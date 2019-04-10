Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,126 General Electric (GE)

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.16 price objective (up from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

