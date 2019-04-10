Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of FCAU opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 487,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 32.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 427,297 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

