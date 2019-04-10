Fetch Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.73 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003957 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $719.11 or 0.13723127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00049946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018843 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,542,294 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

