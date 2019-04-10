Ferrexpo (FXPO) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Deutsche Bank

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.29 ($3.77).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77).

In related news, insider Christopher Mawe acquired 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £6,296.34 ($8,227.28).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.