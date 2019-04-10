Ferrari NV (RACE) Position Boosted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,028,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 445,583 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RACE opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 58.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.66.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

