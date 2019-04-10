Fed puts forward proposals

The regulatory modifications were approved on a 4-1 vote with Fed board member Lael Brainard opposing the modifications. She said that they”would highlight important safeguards” put in place after the catastrophe.

Get alerts:

The measures will not go into effect before a public comment period ends this summer and might be modified based on these comments. One suggestion deals with bandwidth, the amount of funds a lender must keep that could be available in cases of crisis.

The other would loosen the frequency which some foreign and national banks would be required to submit”living wills,” the documents that reveal how a failed bank could end down operations.

The changes are being put to update regulations following passage of a step to loosen a few of the requirements imposed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act that was passed to the financial crisis.

During the 2016 presidential effort, Donald Trump had attacked the 2010 law, thus slowing economic expansion and arguing it was a disaster because it had been depressing the number.

Randal Quarles,” the choice for the task of Fed vice chairman for fiscal supervision of Trump, said that the proposals put out for comment on Monday regarding foreign banks were in line.

“The proposals attempt to improve the efficiency of these firms without compromising the strong resiliency of the monetary sector,” Quarles said Monday.

However, Brainard argued that risks for the financial system would raise and were not needed.

“I notice no change in the financial environment that will require us to highlight protections which are crucial to a safe and sound financial system and make sure large banks — rather than taxpayers — are on the hook” during a financial crisis, Brainard explained.