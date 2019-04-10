Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, QBTC and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $140,005.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 233,385,400 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.