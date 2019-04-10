FBD Holdings plc (FBH) Raises Dividend to €0.50 Per Share

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.58) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from FBD’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FBH opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. FBD has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.28.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

