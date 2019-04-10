Farmers Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,258 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Shares of EMR opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

