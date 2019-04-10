Farmers Trust Co. Has $443,000 Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 131,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anthem to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

