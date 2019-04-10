Farmers Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $25,108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,641,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,753,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock valued at $129,682,182. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

