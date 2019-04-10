Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00349235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.01515848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00238688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

