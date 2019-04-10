Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 200,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.60 and a quick ratio of 38.60. The company has a market cap of $489.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of -0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 54,130 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $445,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $3,288,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.