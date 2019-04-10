Facebook, Inc. (FB) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $18,714,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $6,317,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,684 shares in the company, valued at $41,972,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $9,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 813,831 shares of company stock worth $138,298,832. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/facebook-inc-fb-is-joel-isaacson-co-llcs-10th-largest-position.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.