Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $349.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.59.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

