Experian (EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPN. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,982 ($25.90).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,113 ($27.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.87, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,521 ($19.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,134 ($27.88).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

