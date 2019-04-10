Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 15,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $34,733.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,876.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,427 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $316.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/evanson-asset-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.