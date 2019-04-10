Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Danaher by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

