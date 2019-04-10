Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,512 iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.
IXC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.50.
iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
