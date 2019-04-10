European Lithium Ltd (EUR) Insider Stefan Muller Purchases 200,000 Shares

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) insider Stefan Muller acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,602.84).

EUR opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Wednesday. European Lithium Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.

European Lithium Limited explores and develops lithium in Austria. It focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that includes 22 original and 32 overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering 11 mining areas located in Carinthia. The company is headquartered in West Leederville, Australia.

