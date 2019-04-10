ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NYSEARCA LRET opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

