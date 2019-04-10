ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of LRET stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/etracs-monthly-pay-2xleveraged-msci-us-reit-index-etn-lret-declares-dividend-increase-0-31-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.