ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.52 on April 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.524 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MRRL opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

