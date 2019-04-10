ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.52 on April 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.524 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MORL stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

