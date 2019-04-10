Ergomed (ERGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) was upgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON ERGO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.26). 26,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. Ergomed has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

