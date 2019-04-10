Ergomed (ERGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) was upgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON ERGO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.26). 26,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. Ergomed has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).
Ergomed Company Profile
