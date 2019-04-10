Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 10th (HA, IVZ, K, KPLUF, LLY, PBH, PBI, PCH, PEBO, PFE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 10th:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings boasts an impressive earnings history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company's fleet modernization efforts are encouraging. Its measures to reward shareholders via dividends and share buybacks are also appreciative. In 2018, the company rewarded shareholders to the tune of $126.7 million via dividends ($24.2 million) and buybacks ($102.5 million). The company's improved non-fuel unit cost guidance for the first quarter of 2019 is an added positive. However, the possibility of Hawaiian Holdings’ loss of market share in its primary market — Hawaii — due to the heightened competition on Southwest Airlines' entry in its market has hurt the stock with shares declining more than 11% in March alone. Its unit revenue woes are also concerning. Evidently, the company anticipates first-quarter (results will be out on Apr 23) RASM to dip in the 3-5% range.”

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going up ahead of the company's first quarter results. Solid assets under management (AUM) balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence will likely support its prospects. While higher operating expenses, high debt levels and the presence of various intangible assets on the company's balance sheet remain major concerns, an enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position.”

Kellogg (NYSE:K)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have gained in the past month. The company’s sales picture looks bright, owing to its solid buyouts that boosted the top line in the fourth quarter of 2018. Further, Kellogg expects revenues to grow about 3-4% in 2019, backed by Multipro’s consolidation and organic sales growth. Also, the company’s revenue-growth management efforts are likely to fuel volumes and price/mix. Additionally, Kellogg’s savings from productivity enhancement efforts are noteworthy. However, the company is battling high costs related to brand enhancement, which dented earnings in the fourth quarter and also weighed on the outlook for 2019. Markedly, high investments, mix shifts and cost inflation related to expansion of other pack formats and networks are likely to dent adjusted operating profit in 2019. Also, the company is expected to face currency woes.”

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In 2019, Lilly’s revenue growth is expected to be driven by higher demand for its newer drugs including Trulicity, Jardiance, Taltz, Verzenio as well as new migraine drug, Emgality as some older drugs like Cialis face generic competition. In 2018, Lilly made significant pipeline progress with several positive late-stage data readouts, multiple approvals and regulatory submissions. Emgality could emerge as a significant contributor to long-term growth. Lilly has also added promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. The stock has also outperformed the industry this year so far. However, generic competition for several drugs including Cialis, rising pricing pressure, currency headwinds and the impact of the failed Lartruvo study are expected to put pressure on the top line. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q1 results. Lilly has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company has been witnessing declining sales for a while now, primarily due to changes in accounting policies and packaging expenses of BC & Goody’s brands. Moreover, sluggish performance in North American and International segments hurt the top line to some extent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Persistence of such trends is a threat to the company’s performance. Apart from this, the company is exposed to foreign currency headwinds and stiff competition. On the flip side, Prestige Consumer has a strong bottom-line surprise history. In fact, the third-quarter results mark the company’s fourth consecutive earnings beat. A strong financial profile boosted the bottom line in the said period. Further, the company boasts a robust free cash flow position that is helping it reduce debt level.”

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes is one of the largest providers of mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions across the world. Pitney Bowes’ efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost profitability hold promise. This apart, the thriving global ecommerce business and new product launches are anticipated to bolster the top line. Pitney Bowes has positive record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. Nevertheless, as the company continues to transform its portfolio and make necessary investments to boost sales, it expects pressure on margins at least in the near term. Changing business mix is also likely to impact the bottom line adversely. Moreover, adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and intensifying competition may also negatively impact profitability.”

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pfizer expects continued strong growth of key product franchises, including Ibrance, Eliquis, Xeljanz and Xtandi in 2019. However, loss of exclusivity on key drugs in the United States., mainly Lyrica and currency headwinds are expected to significantly hurt its 2019 sales. Other top-line headwinds are weak sales in the EH segment, pricing pressure and rising competition. To offset the threat of generic competition, Pfizer is strengthening its pipeline as well as oncology portfolio. Pfizer looks well positioned to deliver several potential new breakthrough innovative medicines in the next five years, which can drive long-term growth. Biosimilars are also expected to contribute to growth in 2019. Shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have gone down slightly ahead of Q1 earnings release. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

