Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SSW)

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.98 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:SSW opened at $9.20 on Monday. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSW. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

