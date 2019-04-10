EOG Resources (EOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 62,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

