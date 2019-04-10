Envestnet (ENV) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE ENV opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anil Arora sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $629,942.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,183,281.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,505 shares of company stock worth $4,645,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,316,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

