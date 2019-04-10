Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EDVMF stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.
About Endeavour Mining
