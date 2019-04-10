Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.61.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/emerson-electric-co-emr-shares-sold-by-heritage-investors-management-corp.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.