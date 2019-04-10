Emerald Crypto 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $150,941.00 and $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015751 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.