Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 136,577 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $16,161,156.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,866,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,947,172,290.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock valued at $129,682,182. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

