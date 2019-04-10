Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Electronics For Imaging worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

EFII opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,422.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Electronics For Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Electronics For Imaging to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.16.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

