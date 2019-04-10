Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFII. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Electronics For Imaging to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.12 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.16.

Shares of NASDAQ EFII opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,422.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

