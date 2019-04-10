Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 397.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Electro Scientific Industries were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESIO. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESIO opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electro Scientific Industries Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

