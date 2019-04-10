Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (EOS) Insider Acquires A$13,626.36 in Stock

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) insider Geoff Brown acquired 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$13,626.36 ($9,664.09).

ASX:EOS opened at A$2.72 ($1.93) on Wednesday. Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of A$3.35 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of $257.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

