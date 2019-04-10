Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

