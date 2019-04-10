Egdon Resources (EDR) Posts Earnings Results

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:EDR opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Egdon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

