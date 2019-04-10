Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:EDR opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Egdon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

