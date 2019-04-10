Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 4,186 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $787,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

