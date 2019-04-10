Edison International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,300 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average volume of 316 call options.

EIX opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,141,000 after buying an additional 830,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

