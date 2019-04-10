Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,182 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $2,022,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,403.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $26,733,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,852. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

