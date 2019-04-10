Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Hexavest Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/eastman-chemical-emn-shares-bought-by-hexavest-inc.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.